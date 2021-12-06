In Her New Blog Fashion Designer Inga Goodman Discusses the Benefits of Good Style During the Holiday Season and How to Pull It Off Year Round
Fashion designer and trendsetter Inga Goodman shares her insights about how the power of style can positively influence your holiday experience. Find out how in her latest blog.
Los Angeles, CA, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inga Goodman is a fashion designer known as a trendsetter due to the one of a kind details and embellishments in her designs which can’t be found anywhere else.
Born and raised in the Soviet Union, she experienced first hand a lack of creativity and freedom of speech. “We had absolutely nothing then, except limited beliefs and small dreams,” the designer recalls now.
Luckily Inga was gifted a sewing machine when she was five years old, and she wasn’t afraid to use it. Her unique fashion style led to freedom in her own way. Moreover, becoming a designer and global fashion influencer allowed her the opportunity to free other women to live the life of their dreams.
It is Inga’s mission to create unique designs that spark women’s feminine strength through fashion and ignite them to reach their fullest potential in life, starting in their own closets by elevating their fashion style.
“And the holiday season is the time of the year when most people pay attention to how they dress because clothes are such a big contributor to that holiday mood building experience, regardless of whether one has paid attention to what they wore for the past eleven months or they have been in sweats the whole time.” -Inga opined.
Inga also shares that as a designer and stylist she is asked more often than ever about what’s trending and what’s in style especially at this time of the year - which is by far her favorite question; and to find out the answer read her latest blog at www.fashionbyinga.com/blog/news
