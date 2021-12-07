Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Fairy & The Ogre" by Cecil Henry Pearce
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Fairy & The Ogre" – a story collection by Cecil Henry Pearce.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About The Fairy & The Ogre:
This is a collection of stories based on historical events, but adapted to highlight the interaction of an aggressive, gruff, uncouth person to a woman of substance, who eventually tames them.
The first one is pure fiction, but the following follow the basic thread of how good triumphs over evil in the end. They cover a period across various ages and give an essence of the conditions people lived in at the time.
Reading these will transport a person to a realm or period when life was difficult, but with a satisfying conclusion.
The Fairy & The Ogre is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 64 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942585
Dimensions: 14.0 x 0.4 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09M7JTYB3
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TFTO
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
