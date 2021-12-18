Outdoor Recreational Gears in Tacoma Announces A New Membership For Customers
Outdoor Recreational Gears offers a new VIP experience for all rentals and accessories for 365 days for members only.
Tacoma, WA, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Outdoor Recreational Gears (ORG), a gear rental company in Tacoma for ski, snowboard, kayak, and paddleboards, offers a 20% cut-off price on all rentals and accessories. This service helps people who love to have fun outdoors to get the equipment they need. The owner of the store explained, “Ski equipment is costly. Instead of buying them, people can find snowboard and ski rentals in Tacoma, WA and rent the equipment they need. The cost will be more affordable. They can also do their hobbies right away.”
The company has two different packages, which are members and non-members. Joining the ski equipment rental membership gives more benefits than those who are non-member. The owner of the ski gear rental stated, “The way to get the cut-off price deal is straightforward. Renters only have to be a member. That’s it! They can rent at an affordable cost than the non-member costs for 365 days.” New ski gear rental members need to choose the same date when they are registering as a member for the pick-up date to get the discount. Then, they also need to use a date a year from the pick-up date for drop-off.
The owner of the ORG explained, “Finding ski or snowboard rentals is easy today. People only have to use the search engine and type ski and snowboard rentals near me. They will get the result in a few seconds. The good thing is that they will find our service on the list of snowboard rentals. We expect that it will make it easier for renters to get outdoor equipment.” As for renting a ski kit, it will be great to rent snowboarding gear. It is not only because of the cheaper cost but also about the kit renters get. ORG also gives binding and boots on their snow gear rental package. As a result, renters don’t need to get confused to find snowshoe rentals if they don’t have them yet. The owner of the store explained, “Just like typing snowboard rentals near me, renters will also get the same result when they want to find kayak rentals or paddleboard rentals on the search engine. We hope that it increases people’s trust toward our business.”
The more people trust ORG to rent any outdoor equipment, the more they improve the store. Nowadays, this store also becomes a camping gear rental and backpacking gear rental. The goal is to serve more people who have different outdoor activities with the equipment they need at an affordable cost without sacrificing the quality. Indeed, people can save their money for another outdoor activity.
About Outdoor Recreational Gears:
Outdoor Recreational Gears or ORG is a store that offers a variety of outdoor gears, including for ski, snowboard, kayak, camping, and backpacking. Renters only have to be a member to enjoy special deals, including a discount price.
Outdoor Recreational Gears
3005 6th Ave Suite B, Tacoma, WA 98406
(866) 803-2436
https://g.page/r/CbP7oFChRVY3EBA
