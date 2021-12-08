JMC Imports Utilizes QCommission to Simplify Sales Commission Processes
Half Moon Bay, CA, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that JMC Imports now simplifies their sales commission process using QCommission.
JMC Imports is an exclusive North American distributor of Superlative Topalit Tabletops and an authorized North American wholesaler of some of the world’s finest custom tabletops and other furniture. They carry some of the nation’s finest quality products like Topalit tabletops, cast iron basis, outdoor basis, chairs, barstools, outdoor chairs, outdoor barstools, and outdoor lounge.
JMC carefully crafts from the most durable woods and composites to resist fading, cracking, chipping, staining, and burning.
JMC is dedicated to getting commercial furniture to their customers as quickly as possible, and at a price range that gives their customers a competitive advantage.
Prior to QCommission, JMC was calculating commissions manually using spreadsheets and QuickBooks reports. Andrew Thomson, National Account Manager, spends numerous hours just extracting the data into a spreadsheet and aligning them to their complex commission rules. This manual process was a time-consuming weekly task and was prone to human errors. Distribution of commission statements / reports and error resolution also ate up Andrew’s busy schedule.
With QCommission sales commission solution in place for JMC, their complex and time-consuming sales commission process was simplified and the integration with their QuickBooks reports became seamless. With just a click of a button, all of their invoices/credits for the week were processed in QCommission.
“The QCommission team was extremely easy to work with, and they were very prompt and on top of everything. Any issues I had were resolved within 24 hours. Since starting at this company, I have restructured and built every system we use: accounting, phones, CRM software, warehouse management systems... This has been the first company that I have yet to run into one issue with money, time, or performance,” shared Andrew Thomson, National Account Manager at JMC Imports.
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it shouldn’t be one because it’s very error prone. Even with tools like QuickBooks, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that the JMC Imports team decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
