Recording Artist Amanda Ownby Stacey to be a Guest on Christian Talk That Rocks
Recording artist to appear on popular talk radio program.
Kansas City, MO, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Associate Worship Pastor at City Center Church and vocalist of the new Christmas single "Emmanuel (Wonderful Counselor)," Amanda Ownby Stacey will be a guest on the popular radio talk program, "Christian Talk That Rocks" with host Richie Laxton. The show airs this Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:06 pm EST. and will also be archived for future listening.
On the show, Amanda will discuss her new single, her recording career and her work as an associate Worship Pastor.
"Emmanuel (Wonderful Counselor)" written by Jordan and Mark Biel was released by Kansas City-based indie label Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Mr. Richie Laxton aka Richie L is based out of Martinsville, VA and is the founder/host of Christian Talk That Rocks.
To learn more about Christian Talk That Rocks, please visit: www.christiantalkthatrocks.net.
To learn more about Amanda Ownby Stacey, please visit: dreaminoutloudent.com.
Arthur E. Payne III
816-225-5132
dreaminoutloudent.com
dreaminoutloudent@gmail.com
dreaminoutloudent@dreaminoutloudent.com
