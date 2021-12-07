Bridgecreek Investment Management Firm Tops $1 Billion in Assets Under Management
Tulsa, OK, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bridgecreek Investment Management (“Bridgecreek”), an investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Tulsa, OK, today announced they have reached a corporate milestone – over $1 Billion in assets under management (“AUM”).
Bridgecreek is an independent, boutique portfolio management firm focused on an exclusive clientele of high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, and family foundations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. Principals Chuck Fuller and Brian Carney founded the firm in 2004, recognizing the need for an investment management firm with a personal touch.
“We use a highly analytical model to create a customized portfolio for each client. It’s a model that is working extremely well for our clients and has helped us achieve this incredible milestone.” said Chuck Fuller, Bridgecreek’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited about our continued growth as a firm, but our top priority is taking care of our loyal clients.”
Along with the growth, Chuck and Brian have maintained their founding goals of being a research-based firm with a high level of client interaction.
“We have leveraged technology so we can remain laser-focused on managing accounts and being available for our clients whenever they have a question or issue,” stated Brian Carney, Bridgecreek’s Chief Investment Officer. “We have always believed our client’s success and happiness will translate to success for Bridgecreek.”
About Bridgecreek Investment Management
Bridgecreek has been recognized as one of the largest fee-only Registered Investment Advisory Firms in the United States by Investment News, a Top 100 Wealth Manager by Bloomberg Magazine, and a Top 150 Independent Money Manager in the United States by AdvisorOne.
Chuck Fuller earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Tulsa, and Brian Carney earned an MBA in Finance from Texas Christian University. Both principals are Certified Investment Management Analysts, Certified Portfolio Managers and Chartered Wealth Managers.
For more information, please call 918-392-1990 or visit www.bridgecreekinvestment.com.
