Loveforce International Releases, A Christmas Morning Where Those You Love Are There For You
On Friday, December 10th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles and giveaway a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 10th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. One of them will be a new Christmas song. The other will be about someone who is always there for you. Loveforce International will also be giving away a book in honor of the two new digital singles.
“Christmas Morning” by Billy Ray Charles, is a new traditional Christmas Song with a touch of both of R&B and Pop music genres. Lyrically, the song is about the joy of having someone you care about with you on Christmas.
“I Am Here For You” by Ami Cannon is a song about friendship and love. Musically it is in the singer-songwriter and Pop music genres. Lyrically, it is about someone who is always there for you no matter what.
The book being given away in honor of these two new digital singles is both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Romance Lives! (Vidas Romanticas! in Spanish)by Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. Romance Lives! is a collection of Romantic Love Poems. The poems are arranged into three sections. This is meant to follow the arc of a romance. The first section is a romances early, puppy love stage. The second section follows the romance through its sweet seductions stage. The third section follows the romance through the blissful wisdom of mature love.
“We have an all joyous lineup this week,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Whether you want to get into the Christmas spirit two weeks early, are looking to find someone who is always there for you or want to read romantic love poems to someone special, we have got you covered,” he continued.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away on Friday, December 10th, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
