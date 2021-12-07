Concord Servicing Corporation Hires Veteran Loan Servicing Business Development Specialist
Selina Stoller has joined an expanding business development team at Concord Servicing Corporation as Vice President of Business Development. The former AmeriFirst business development VP is known for cultivating trusted customer relationships, teambuilding, and strategic partnerships.
Scottsdale, AZ, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Selina Stoller has joined an expanding business development team at Concord Servicing Corporation as Vice President of Business Development.
With over 25 years of diverse loan servicing leadership experience in investment banking, Fintech, and financial services, Stoller has focused on cultivating trusted customer relationships, teambuilding, and training and mentoring talent. She uses combined experience in the private, public, and non-profit sectors, coupled with LEAN Six Sigma Black Belt Certification training and deployment, to create successful outcomes.
Stoller invests in quality communication to move processes and people forward effectively and efficiently. In turn, this builds positive relationships and consensus, and creates win-win results. This has been both in the private sector, and in the public sector involving the Fishers, IN City Council, of which she is President. Stoller has aided public-private development partnerships that have helped Fishers become the third best place to live in the US, according to a 2019 Money Magazine ranking.
Stoller attributes her success in part to being a good listener. “To analyze portfolios and assets and connect to investors, this is critical. It’s true in both private and public settings. On the City Council, we’ve worked with developers to advance proposals that the Council can support. For example, encouraging a developer to add solar to a multi-use project in our increasingly green-conscious community helps drives everything forward. We work hard to get investors, developers, and government on the same, positive page. The city uses a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach on economic development.”
Concord CEO, Mark Johnson, says he’s excited to have Selina join the team. “She will help drive and execute our success strategy in residential solar and home improvement,” he points out.
Notes Concord President and CRO Shaun O’Neill, “Selina is a perfect fit for our customer service and employee-focused culture that has been in place for more than three decades. Plus, she has impressive expertise and experience in working with stakeholders in many areas vital to effective loan servicing. She has facilitated development of strategic partnerships, bringing to bear a compelling combination of marketing, analysis, business development, and sales skills.”
Concord’s well-documented collaborative culture with clients, partners, and employees was a big plus to Stoller, as was a commitment to forward-thinking technology and practices. “Concord is viewed as knowledgeable and competent. They have a terrific reputation,” adds Stoller.
She notes that a major challenge in loan servicing right now is to update aging technology to meet highly complex needs in a digital world. “The loan industry has evolved over the years and decades. It is no longer pen and paper. Many companies have legacy technology that’s working. How do you convince them to replace something that’s working? Increasingly, companies are struggling with legacy technology. With the help of the most advanced artificial intelligence and protocols, we can help companies get and stay up to speed,” Stoller emphasizes.
Over the past decade, Stoller has volunteered extensively with organizations that help the developmentally disabled live independently, and achieve fulfilling lives, in addition to myriad private and public sector contributions.
About Concord Servicing Corporation
Founded in 1988, Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers (and their customers) in a variety of asset classes—including home improvement, solar, energy efficiency, and vacation ownership. Three-plus decades and a positive reputation among existing clients and partners document the ability to handle new challenges efficiently, accurately, and completely. Concord's corporate headquarters and base of operations is in Scottsdale, AZ, with a regional office in Mexico City and a staff of 275+ professionals. Concord services 2 million+ consumer obligations, with a portfolio size of $7.7 billion ($2 billion+ is in asset-backed securitizations). In addition to primary loan servicing, Concord also serves as a master/backup servicer for approximately 110,000 loans with combined balances of $2.25 billion. www.concordservicing.com
Contact
Concord Servicing CorporationContact
Kyle Derry
480-307-3061
www.concordservicing.com
