LemonadeLXP Named Finalist for Learning Platform of the Year at 2022 Learning Awards
LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform, has been shortlisted as a finalist for Learning Platform of the Year at the 2022 Learning Awards.
Ottawa, Canada, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform, has been shortlisted as a finalist for Learning Platform of the Year at the 2022 Learning Awards.
LemonadeLXP delivers highly engaging learning experiences that meet the needs of the modern workforce. LemonadeLXP’s rapid authoring tools help instructional designers quickly roll out effective learning modules, including game-based microlearning, technology walkthroughs, and role-play scenarios. The platform’s mentoring and social engines drive knowledge transfer, while its skills and certifications engines ensure learners develop the skills and competencies they need to thrive.
The Learning Awards is an international awards program that is owned and operated by The Learning and Performance Institute. The awards are judged by independent judges that hand-pick finalists from hundreds of entries. Success is based on the quality of the application and presentation.
"This recognition from The Learning Awards and The Learning and Performance Institute is a sign that our hard work is paying off,” said John Findlay, Founder and CEO of LemonadeLXP. “Our mission at LemonadeLXP has always been to build the best learning platform possible. I’m proud of our team for innovating and striving to build learning experiences that are fun and motivate employees to learn. This is really something to celebrate.”
The complete list of categories and finalists can be viewed here: https://thelearningawards.com/finalists/. Winners will be announced on February 17th, 2022.
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform.
The learning experience platform transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that upskills remote and on-site employees faster.
The digital adoption platform helps staff and customers learn to use any new tech your company is rolling out. Digital Academy allows you to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, and videos - no developers needed.
For more information, visit us at lemonadelxp.com or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About the Learning Awards
The Learning Awards, the learning sector’s annual celebration of outstanding achievement, best practice, and excellence in corporate learning and performance, will be held on Thursday February 17th 2022 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. Bringing together over 750 guests from international organisations, the Learning Awards will honour the highest performing organisations and individuals from the L&D industry. BAFTA-nominated TV and radio celebrity, Claudia Winkleman will host the evening where the finalists and winners of twenty fiercely-contested categories will be announced, including Learning Platform of the Year, Learning Technologies of the Year, Apprenticeship Programme of the Year, Learning Leader of the Year, Rising Star Award, and the prestigious Colin Corder Award for Outstanding Services to Learning. The twenty awards categories received a record number of submissions from around the globe, from leading international brands to emerging start-ups. All the shortlisted finalists have been selected due to their demonstration of innovation, exceptional performance and contribution to the learning profession. Learn more about the 26th Annual Learning Awards here: https://thelearningawards.com/ceremony/
