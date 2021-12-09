Toll Brothers at Montaine Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes in its Point Collection
Castle Rock, CO, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that two move-in ready homes are available in Montaine, a master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock.
The two homes available in Montaine - Point Collection are the Eldorado Craftsman and Lathrop Faramhouse designs. Both homes feature two stories, 2-1/2 baths, a three-car garage, and professionally-curated interior finishes.
The three-bedroom, 2,401-square-foot Eldorado home is situated on a corner home site in a cul-de-sac, surrounded by natural beauty and located in a private area of the neighborhood close to walking trails. A welcoming entrance offers views of hardwood floors and luxurious finishes. The open-concept kitchen and great room provide the ideal space for entertaining. This home is also situated within walking distance of the clubhouse. The Eldorado is priced at $800,000.
The four-bedroom Lathrop quick move-in home has 2,638 square feet of living space including four bedrooms. The great room is perfect for bringing the outdoors inside with the eight-foot center open sliding door that leads to a covered deck, backing to a green belt. This home features a garden level basement, and is priced at $825,000.
Homes in Montaine – Point Collection range from 1,960 to more than 2,600 square feet with two to five bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, and prices from the upper-$500,000s.
From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.
Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, 548 acres of open space, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. Montaine is only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.
“Montaine residents enjoy spectacular amenities and a fantastic blend of luxury and value,” says Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers won’t want to miss this opportunity to purchase one of our beautiful, move-in ready homes in this exceptional community.”
Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 10 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. The sales center is located at 473 Rogers Way, Castle Rock, 80104. For more information, call 720-649-5654 or visit LiveMontaine.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
