CS Odessa Introduces New Green Energy Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM
The Green Energy Solution includes vector libraries and sample drawings that support the creation of infographics, diagrams, illustrations, and presentations focused on the production and distribution of energy from natural and environmentally friendly sources.
Odessa, Ukraine, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to present a Green Energy solution, which is immediately available from ConceptDraw Solutions. The new business solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM includes collections of vector libraries and samples that support many ways to professionally create various kinds of visuals for the green energy industry.
Green Energy solution contains 14 vector image libraries for infographics, illustrations, presentations, and diagrams. Solution libraries contain over 270 icons and symbols related to solar, wind, hydropower, tidal energy, and other clean energy resources. It also contains a collection of sample blueprints to quickly start developing detailed drawings that show power generation mechanisms, solar wind turbine and tidal power plant diagrams, and more specialized green power generation equipment.
The efficiency of any message is determined by the audience’s understanding. The eye-catching and clear infographics can deliver any kind of business information, be it technical processes, or statistics in an accessible, understandable, and even enthralling way. Green Energy solution is the ideal environment for creating industry graphics of all kinds.
The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is a paid item ($25US) for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v15 app.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199US per end user license.
Green Energy Infographics — makes quick work of creating visuals related to the clean energy industry.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/infographics-green-energy
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map
ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software
ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
Green Energy solution contains 14 vector image libraries for infographics, illustrations, presentations, and diagrams. Solution libraries contain over 270 icons and symbols related to solar, wind, hydropower, tidal energy, and other clean energy resources. It also contains a collection of sample blueprints to quickly start developing detailed drawings that show power generation mechanisms, solar wind turbine and tidal power plant diagrams, and more specialized green power generation equipment.
The efficiency of any message is determined by the audience’s understanding. The eye-catching and clear infographics can deliver any kind of business information, be it technical processes, or statistics in an accessible, understandable, and even enthralling way. Green Energy solution is the ideal environment for creating industry graphics of all kinds.
The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is a paid item ($25US) for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v15 app.
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199US per end user license.
Green Energy Infographics — makes quick work of creating visuals related to the clean energy industry.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/infographics-green-energy
ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
ConceptDraw MINDMAP 13 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map
ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software
ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office
Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
Contact
Computer System OdessaContact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
Categories