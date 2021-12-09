GrandCare Health Services Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for the 3rd Time
GrandCare Health Services, a specialist in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation in Southern California, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2022 for the 3rd time. Great Place to Work® is an independent research and consulting firm that uses 30 years of research to qualify the state of workplace culture and compare it to the best companies globally.
David Bell, CEO, says, “Healthcare is about people. We understand that to accomplish our mission we need the best clinicians in Southern California to love working here. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work by our teammates in a reputable, anonymous, 3rd party survey is an indication that we are doing some of the right things and a reminder that we are continuing to get better.
“One of the biggest things that our clinicians tell us is that they feel respected as part of an excellent team and proud of the high-quality care we provide. I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates whose hard work helped us earn this recognition. Earning the trust of our teammates isn’t easy and takes time; but nothing could be more important.”
Jeaneen Cockrell, Chief Development Officer, says, “GrandCare takes great pride in our team members, and we are thrilled that they have rated us among the best places to work in healthcare. We are continuously improving and over the past year have implemented important changes to recognize our employees’ ideas and hard work while encouraging collaboration.”
Over 84% of their employees completed the Trust Index© survey, a research-backed employee survey that covers a variety of quality measures. Of the responses, 84% say GrandCare is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based organization. Some highlights of the survey results include:
· 93% “Our customers would rate the service we deliver as excellent.”
· 91% “When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.”
· 90% “I can be myself around here.”
· 89% “I am able to take time off work when I think it’s necessary.”
· 88% “Our facilities contribute to a good working environment.”
About GrandCare Health Services
GrandCare Health Services is a 5-star provider of in-home medical care, specializing in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation. GrandCare has been a trusted provider for patients, bundles, and orthopedic surgeons in the Southern California region since 2003.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7010363
Contact
Sydnie Klett
866-544-2447
www.grandcarehealth.com
