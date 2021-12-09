GrandCare Health Services Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for the 3rd Time

GrandCare Health Services, a specialist in post-surgical orthopedic rehabilitation in Southern California, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2022 for the 3rd time. Great Place to Work® is an independent research and consulting firm that uses 30 years of research to qualify the state of workplace culture and compare it to the best companies globally.