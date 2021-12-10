CHE Behavioral Health Services is Ready to Provide TeleHealth Therapy Services Throughout the State of Florida
CHE Behavioral Health Services is excited to open their virtual doors providing easy access to behavioral and mental health therapy services via TeleHealth throughout the U.S.
Jacksonville, FL, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now offering TeleHealth therapy services throughout Florida.
888-515-3834
As part of the CHE commitment to creating access readily available to anyone, CHE's TeleHealth therapy sessions are now available for anyone 18 years and older. New patients can log onto www.cheservices.com and use the easy to access portal to schedule a free screening or schedule their first appointment today.
A free screening session with a licensed therapists will help determine their current mood and guide them to valuable resources. The therapist will recommend therapy if needed based on the free session outcomes.
CHE Behavioral Health Services is a multispecialty clinical group dedicated to increasing access to behavioral and mental health services and reducing stigma associated with mental health conditions. In line with the belief that mental health care should be readily accessible, CHE provides both psychology and psychiatry services online as well as in multiple care settings including specialty clinics, women’s clinics, urgent care centers and post-acute care centers.
Outpatient TeleHealth service is a great option for busy individuals with limited availability, for those looking for ease of access to quality mental health services, and for those who may simply prefer the privacy of their own home for psychotherapy sessions.
CHE's mental health professionals can provide relief and a diagnosis for many of the following symptoms:
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Grief
- Stress
- Anger
- Self-Esteem
- Relationship Issues
- Trauma
- Oppression
- Discrimination
Most Insurances are Accepted.
Contact
CHE Behavioral Health ServicesContact
Nicole Suranofsky
914-475-7334
www.cheservices.com
