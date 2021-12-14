LemonadeLXP Launches AI-Based Course Authoring Tool
LemonadeLXP has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) course authoring tool to help customers create better learning modules faster.
Ottawa, Canada, December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LemonadeLXP, the digital adoption and learning experience platform for financial institutions, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) course authoring tool to help customers create better learning modules faster.
To use the new AI feature, admins paste text from source material into the tool. Then, through trained natural language processing, LemonadeLXP identifies the salient points and generates potential questions — complete with correct answers. Lastly, the admin selects the questions that they would like to retain and authors the counterpart “false” answers.
“This is a really exciting update for our platform,” said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. “Our authoring tools are already the fastest in the world and this speeds things up even more. I was amazed when I tested the engine myself. Where I could dream up three of four ways to create content about a salient piece of information, the robot crushed me! It suggested as many as ten to fifteen variations that I would never have dreamt up. I can’t wait to see how much this helps our clients accelerate the creation of new learning content.”
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions.
The learning experience platform combines game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and social learning to upskill remote and on-site employees faster.
The digital adoption platform, Digital Academy, supports frontline staff and customers/members as they migrate to digital channels. Digital Academy allows financial institutions to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, loan application guides, and videos — no developers needed.
For more information, visit us at lemonadelxp.com or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.
