Jaclyn Cowart Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office
Sarasota, FL, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jaclyn Cowart has joined the Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of RE/MAX in Paradise.
Raised in Sarasota, she brings extensive knowledge of the local market and the Florida lifestyle. Her childhood was spent on the waters of Siesta Key, where her family enjoyed boating, jet skiing and playing on the beach.
Cowart’s love for real estate began early. Her father was a new home builder in Canada, where she was born, and then a hotel developer in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. For 10 years, Cowart managed her brother’s irrigation and landscape company, which focused on new residential and commercial installations in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
As a real estate professional, Cowart firmly believes that the most successful relationships are built on trust, listening and understanding. She will dedicate her time and market knowledge to meet her clients’ expectations in this extremely demanding market. Her real estate training includes the mentorship of top-producing agent Tiffany Hamilton, leader of the Finney Team and RE/MAX in Paradise.
Cowart and her husband, Jason, have two children, a chocolate lab, and two cats. She enjoys exercising, watching her son play football and baseball, spending time with family, and watching and attending as many Gators sporting events as possible. She is a graduate of Sarasota High School and earned a B.S. in Health Science Education from Santa Fe College in Gainesville.
The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street. Cowart can be reached at (941) 993-5294 or jaclyn@remaxinparadise.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Raised in Sarasota, she brings extensive knowledge of the local market and the Florida lifestyle. Her childhood was spent on the waters of Siesta Key, where her family enjoyed boating, jet skiing and playing on the beach.
Cowart’s love for real estate began early. Her father was a new home builder in Canada, where she was born, and then a hotel developer in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. For 10 years, Cowart managed her brother’s irrigation and landscape company, which focused on new residential and commercial installations in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
As a real estate professional, Cowart firmly believes that the most successful relationships are built on trust, listening and understanding. She will dedicate her time and market knowledge to meet her clients’ expectations in this extremely demanding market. Her real estate training includes the mentorship of top-producing agent Tiffany Hamilton, leader of the Finney Team and RE/MAX in Paradise.
Cowart and her husband, Jason, have two children, a chocolate lab, and two cats. She enjoys exercising, watching her son play football and baseball, spending time with family, and watching and attending as many Gators sporting events as possible. She is a graduate of Sarasota High School and earned a B.S. in Health Science Education from Santa Fe College in Gainesville.
The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street. Cowart can be reached at (941) 993-5294 or jaclyn@remaxinparadise.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories