Fraud.net Announces "Get Ready for 2022 with New KYC Compliance Technologies" Panel with DIRO
New York, NY, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fraud.net, an award-winning fraud management platform, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual panel on KYC Compliance on December 15, 2021 at 1:00pm EST to discuss current issues with KYC compliance, evolving threats and regulations, and new technologies to keep pace with the ever-changing nature of financial crime. This panel has been made possible through collaboration with document verification company DIRO.io and financial journalist Joseph Giannone.
Panelists will share how companies can keep up with compliance requirements, avoid massive fines, and protect both their profits and reputation.
Featuring prominent speakers from DIRO.io and Fraud.net:
● Per Jirstrand is the Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at DIRO, the first Open Banking platform with full global coverage. He is an entrepreneur and founder of two tech startups, one small exit, and has launched a blockchain advisory firm. Prior to that, Per was with Deloitte for 12 years in global strategy and operation roles.
● Whitney Anderson is CEO and co-founder of Fraud.net and brings over 25 years of experience in technology, digital commerce, banking, and machine learning to this discussion. For the last 17 years, Anderson has been building technology startups to solve big, difficult problems, most recently Fraud.net, an AI-powered risk management ecosystem.
● Finally, Joseph Giannone will moderate this panel. Giannone is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience covering financial services for Reuters, Bloomberg, and Bridge News, among others. Joe previously led public relations at TD Ameritrade focusing on independent investment advisers. He is currently the Executive Editor of award-winning Wall Street Journal Barron's Group, where he manages custom content for finserv companies.
Don’t miss out on the chance to learn from these industry executives.
Sign up for this free panel occurring on December 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST to learn more. Copy and paste this link into your browser: https://fraud.net/n/panel-discussion-get-ready-for-2022-with-new-kyc-compliance-technologies/?utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_source=prcom&utm_campaign=KYCpanel
About Fraud.net:
Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. To learn more, contact them today.
About DIRO:
DIRO’s award-winning technology captures original documents online directly from the original source, providing a stronger proof of information authenticity than uploading copies online or verifying copies in person. With user consent and impersonation checks, DIRO can verify data from any source, helping organizations not only comply with local regulatory requirements but saving them from potential financial crime. To learn more, contact them today.
Panelists will share how companies can keep up with compliance requirements, avoid massive fines, and protect both their profits and reputation.
Featuring prominent speakers from DIRO.io and Fraud.net:
● Per Jirstrand is the Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at DIRO, the first Open Banking platform with full global coverage. He is an entrepreneur and founder of two tech startups, one small exit, and has launched a blockchain advisory firm. Prior to that, Per was with Deloitte for 12 years in global strategy and operation roles.
● Whitney Anderson is CEO and co-founder of Fraud.net and brings over 25 years of experience in technology, digital commerce, banking, and machine learning to this discussion. For the last 17 years, Anderson has been building technology startups to solve big, difficult problems, most recently Fraud.net, an AI-powered risk management ecosystem.
● Finally, Joseph Giannone will moderate this panel. Giannone is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience covering financial services for Reuters, Bloomberg, and Bridge News, among others. Joe previously led public relations at TD Ameritrade focusing on independent investment advisers. He is currently the Executive Editor of award-winning Wall Street Journal Barron's Group, where he manages custom content for finserv companies.
Don’t miss out on the chance to learn from these industry executives.
Sign up for this free panel occurring on December 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST to learn more. Copy and paste this link into your browser: https://fraud.net/n/panel-discussion-get-ready-for-2022-with-new-kyc-compliance-technologies/?utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_source=prcom&utm_campaign=KYCpanel
About Fraud.net:
Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. To learn more, contact them today.
About DIRO:
DIRO’s award-winning technology captures original documents online directly from the original source, providing a stronger proof of information authenticity than uploading copies online or verifying copies in person. With user consent and impersonation checks, DIRO can verify data from any source, helping organizations not only comply with local regulatory requirements but saving them from potential financial crime. To learn more, contact them today.
Contact
Fraud.netContact
James Ashworth
866-971-2030
fraud.net
James Ashworth
866-971-2030
fraud.net
Categories