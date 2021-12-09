Scientology Network Marathon Encourages Global Human Rights Participation
Los Angeles, CA, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On December 10th, Scientology Network is proud to commemorate the UN’s annual International Human Rights Day with a special marathon. Aligning with this year’s theme—reducing inequalities, advancing human rights—the full day’s programming focuses on raising awareness of human rights and features activists from diverse cultures and nations. Viewers will learn about human rights campaigns around the world, available for people to join in and make universal human rights a reality for everyone.
Included in the marathon of programming is the feature documentary Mully, part of the Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase. This award-winning documentary tells the unforgettable story of a man born into poverty who went on to become one of the most celebrated humanitarians in the world.
The day’s programming (beginning 8 a.m. ET) includes:
-Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to bring human rights to their countries and handle other major social ills;
-The Story of Human Rights film, an informative and dramatic presentation of the history of human rights, from their origins to the present day and why it’s critical to know the 30 human rights as established by the UN to protect them;
-PSAs to raise awareness of human rights; and
-Mully, the moving story of a man who dedicated himself to enrich the fate of orphaned children across Kenya. Airs 8 p.m. ET/PT.
See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
