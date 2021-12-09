Equnox Designs Presents Its Prestigious New Development - The Falcon Residences in the Heart of Shellharbour
Equnox Designs, one of the leading property development companies in Sydney, is proud to introduce 10 architecturally Designed Hamptons style townhouses located only 5 minutes away from Shell Cove Marina and conveniently placed 1km from Oak Flats train station.
Sydney, Australia, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Equnox Designs prides itself in providing an all in-house team of Property Investment advisors, made up of experienced and skilled leaders in the field to ensure success with no stress.
When asked about their service, “Property development in Sydney can be a complex process to navigate. That is why the team at Equnox Designs is ready to help you grow your property to ensure you maximise your profits,” replied the spokesperson.
This is reflected in their process and knowledge in finding the best property investments in Sydney that are surrounded by an abundance of amenities. The Falcon Residences in Shellharbour are the perfect place for anyone looking to buy newly built homes to raise a family and enjoy a healthy lifestyle outside of the city.
The Falcon Residences Townhouses feature:
- 270-degree ocean views
- Spacious balcony
- 2 and 3 storey configurations
- Double lock up garage
- 5 available visitor parking spots
- Car wash bay
The spokesperson also continued, “Keeping with the beach theme and the neighbourhood in mind, our architectural designers in Sydney used sandy tones and a soft colour palette to reflect the overall style of Shellharbour. The striped screens on the windows serve, not only to give the design a modern touch, but also to shield the interiors from any direct sun, keeping them cool and reducing energy bills and the need for air conditioner.”
Thanks to the different configurations and placing of the townhouses, each unit remains unique while still working harmoniously within its own environment.
“With our different investment models and wide project pool, we guarantee our investors will find a project they love, and The Falcon Residences is one of them. Property development is an extremely profitable industry, and we make sure our investors don’t have to deal with any of the hassles associated with it, whilst still enjoying the perks,” concluded the spokesperson.
In addition to property development and investments in Sydney, they also specialise in architectural design, interior design, project management and new builds. Take advantage of their 3D rendering services where they provide photorealistic illustrations of the project and an architectural visualization of their client’s vision.
When asked about their service, “Property development in Sydney can be a complex process to navigate. That is why the team at Equnox Designs is ready to help you grow your property to ensure you maximise your profits,” replied the spokesperson.
This is reflected in their process and knowledge in finding the best property investments in Sydney that are surrounded by an abundance of amenities. The Falcon Residences in Shellharbour are the perfect place for anyone looking to buy newly built homes to raise a family and enjoy a healthy lifestyle outside of the city.
The Falcon Residences Townhouses feature:
- 270-degree ocean views
- Spacious balcony
- 2 and 3 storey configurations
- Double lock up garage
- 5 available visitor parking spots
- Car wash bay
The spokesperson also continued, “Keeping with the beach theme and the neighbourhood in mind, our architectural designers in Sydney used sandy tones and a soft colour palette to reflect the overall style of Shellharbour. The striped screens on the windows serve, not only to give the design a modern touch, but also to shield the interiors from any direct sun, keeping them cool and reducing energy bills and the need for air conditioner.”
Thanks to the different configurations and placing of the townhouses, each unit remains unique while still working harmoniously within its own environment.
“With our different investment models and wide project pool, we guarantee our investors will find a project they love, and The Falcon Residences is one of them. Property development is an extremely profitable industry, and we make sure our investors don’t have to deal with any of the hassles associated with it, whilst still enjoying the perks,” concluded the spokesperson.
In addition to property development and investments in Sydney, they also specialise in architectural design, interior design, project management and new builds. Take advantage of their 3D rendering services where they provide photorealistic illustrations of the project and an architectural visualization of their client’s vision.
Contact
Equnox DesignsContact
Ratu Knight
0280299909
https://www.equnoxdesigns.com.au/
Ratu Knight
0280299909
https://www.equnoxdesigns.com.au/
Categories