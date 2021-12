Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Walter’s New Home," by Jen Malone

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Walter’s New HomeSonny, Cyril and Walter were all set for their day of fun and games in the ocean. Something was very different on this summer’s morning. Walter had a wish, but sometimes we must be very careful what we wish for.This book has a positive message for children, explaining to them that it is OK to be different and we should all love and respect each other for who we are.Walter’s New Home is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 30 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942554Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09LVV9VZCAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/WNHPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021Other Books by Jen MaloneSonny’s Circus Dream is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 36 pagesISBN-13: 9781800940611Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.23 x 27.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08LSG2KRFAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/SCDPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002