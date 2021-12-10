Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Walter’s New Home," by Jen Malone
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of, "Walter’s New Home" – a children’s book written by Jen Malone and illustrated by Tom Burchell.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Walter’s New Home
Sonny, Cyril and Walter were all set for their day of fun and games in the ocean. Something was very different on this summer’s morning. Walter had a wish, but sometimes we must be very careful what we wish for.
This book has a positive message for children, explaining to them that it is OK to be different and we should all love and respect each other for who we are.
Walter’s New Home is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 30 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942554
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09LVV9VZC
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WNH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
Other Books by Jen Malone
Sonny’s Circus Dream is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 36 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940611
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.23 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08LSG2KRF
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SCD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
