6th Edition of Wisdom’s Renowned Annual LNG Summit Will be Hosted in Houston - an Excellent Industry Meet Focusing on the Latest Developments and Opportunities

Wisdom has announced its 6th Annual LNG Summit USA to be held on 9 and 10 March 2022 in Houston, Texas. The event will feature exhaustive discussions with leading experts and stakeholders from the energy, gas, and maritime industries on the commercialisation and technological developments impacting the entire US LNG value chain.