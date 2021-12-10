SAN Group Concludes Successful Series of Regional Meetings
Nearly 250 attendees reconnect in-person over series of five events.
Hampton, NH, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc. recently concluded their annual series of regional events, the SAN Principals Meetings, which were held throughout the Northeast, ranging from Bedford, New Hampshire to Buffalo, New York. Nearly 250 insurance professionals gathered in-person to reunite with peers and associates over five separate events held September through November.
In attendance were SAN member agency owners, SAN and SIAA executives, as well as numerous representatives from strategic partner insurance companies, program partners, and vendors. The focus of the meetings was to discuss agency growth or perpetuation strategies, forge new business relationships, and share experiences.
“It was important for us to bring back the personal connections that are inherent with traditional, in-person events,” stated Larry Rose, Chief Operations Officer of SAN. “The organic interaction makes it easy to establish strong relationships and enables spontaneous business development – an essential strategy for any small business owner.”
Rose added that SAN was pleased that the number of members and partners able to attend the meetings was comparable to previous years.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
In attendance were SAN member agency owners, SAN and SIAA executives, as well as numerous representatives from strategic partner insurance companies, program partners, and vendors. The focus of the meetings was to discuss agency growth or perpetuation strategies, forge new business relationships, and share experiences.
“It was important for us to bring back the personal connections that are inherent with traditional, in-person events,” stated Larry Rose, Chief Operations Officer of SAN. “The organic interaction makes it easy to establish strong relationships and enables spontaneous business development – an essential strategy for any small business owner.”
Rose added that SAN was pleased that the number of members and partners able to attend the meetings was comparable to previous years.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Categories