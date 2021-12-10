BPA Platform Delivers Integration for Stream Logistics and Transport Management Software
Stream partners with Codeless Platforms for business process automation.
Poole, United Kingdom, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today announced that Stream, a logistics and transport management software developer, has signed a partnership agreement to provide a quick and robust way for customers to integrate Stream with existing systems, including accounting, warehouse, inventory, ecommerce, shipping and omnichannel retail management software.
“We got introduced to Codeless Platforms through one of its BPA Platform resellers. The organisation approached us about 18 months ago about connecting Stream with SAP Business One, which it had done using BPA Platform, and then another Codeless Platforms partner connected Sage 200 with Stream using BPA Platform. I therefore wanted to understand a little bit more about what BPA Platform was all about and how it worked, especially as we've had inquiries about integration for all sorts of different platforms, including NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, etc.,” explained Paul Rufus, Marketing Director, Stream.
As well as integrating Stream transport management software with existing business systems, Codeless Platforms’ Stream connector can automate numerous business processes including uploading customer details and delivery addresses, as well as product data included in an order, such as product codes, dimensions, weight, supplier or manufacturer and temperature requirements. In addition, customer tracking references and links that are produced in Stream are made available against an order and can be updated in business systems.
“Integration and automation is an enabler between our platform and other software. It makes it sticky and helps remove data silos, making sure that everything is in real time and correct. BPA Platform enables that integration. It has made it quick and simple to set up,” said Paul Rufus.
“Organisations are using BPA Platform to automate the creation of orders in Stream from an ERP system, or whichever back-office system they've got in place. This includes information such as what we're delivering, when we're delivering it, who to, what products, etc. Once that information is in Stream we can then do our route optimisation, load planning, order notifications, barcode scanning, etc, and then BPA Platform can push those updates back into the relevant ERP or business system. We’ve received some very good feedback from our customers.”
The partnership with Codeless Platforms and the addition of BPA Platform to its product offering is enabling Stream to broaden its reach and generate new opportunities.
“The implementation of Stream is a relatively quick process. However, with some of the smaller and larger opportunities alike, the integration process can sometimes be the only sticking point. However, by using something like BPA Platform, we can mitigate the risk and truncate that process of integrating, knowing full well that it's robust and it works. It is now bringing us new opportunities. Partners are referring us, and other businesses are also approaching us with requests to connect their applications. We can now confidently refer them to BPA Platform,” concluded Paul Rufus.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world. Learn more: www.codelessplatforms.com.
