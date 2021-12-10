Bayfront Condominium Offers the Essence of Sarasota, Florida, Downtown Living
Unit in Epoch Condominium in Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Newly Listed by RE/MAX Platinum Realty.
Sarasota, FL, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Panoramic wraparound bayfront views set the tone of elegance in a newly listed condominium in the Epoch tower in downtown Sarasota, offered for $9.85 million.
This 12th floor residence encompasses 5,655 square feet with four bedrooms, one which was turned into a yoga studio, four and a half baths, a wine room, and 1,953 square feet of terraces.
Within walking distance to downtown Sarasota's fine dining, shopping and theaters, Epoch condominium offers all the amenities you would expect in a gated, luxury community and then some, including a club, fitness center, massage suite, 70-foot recreation and lap pool, spa, rooftop terrace, pool bar and 24/7 concierge service. The unit comes with a deeded three-car garage.
“From its convenient location and unparalleled views, to quality service and amenities, this residence captures the essence of downtown Sarasota bayfront living,” said listing agent Dianne Anderson of RE/MAX Platinum Realty.
The residence abounds with custom design elements and upgrades. The expansive dining and great room area offers unobstructed bayfront views with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders. The custom built-in wine room holds 1,600 wine bottles plus two pouring stations lined in marble.
The floor plan flows seamlessly to the spacious open kitchen, which includes a mahogany wood wall, a custom dining island in matching wood, Italian cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, and a separate built-in coffee/juice center.
The spacious master suite is a retreat in itself with direct access to the bayview terrace, a spacious custom closet, and a spa bath designed to create a zen-like experience with porcelain panel slabs behind dual floating vanities with backlit mirrors, a dual shower, and dual water closets.
The ensuite guest rooms feature generous closets and full baths with elevated vanities, and upgraded Dornbracht fixtures and accessories. One bedroom is currently designed as an office and another was transformed into a yoga studio with private entrance.
The unit is located at 605 S. Gulfstream Avenue, Unit 12 (MLS #A4518718). For more information, contact Dianne Anderson at (941) 350-3513 or dianne@sarasotagoteam.com. For a virtual tour, please visit Downtown Condominium.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
