HelpSystems Launches Free Cybersecurity Partner Program for Higher Education
Educational Program Brings Penetration Testing Software and Cybersecurity Concepts to College and University Classrooms
Minneapolis, MN, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HelpSystems, a cybersecurity and automation software company, today announced the launch of the HelpSystems Educational Partner Program. The program aims to facilitate cybersecurity learning and knowledge sharing by providing educators and cyber team captains with free licenses of HelpSystems’ solutions for use in their studies.
Using products like Core Security’s Core Impact, U.S.-based colleges and universities offering cybersecurity programs can teach and train students on penetration testing and other cybersecurity concepts with leading tools from the professional world. The HelpSystems Educational Partner Program is free for higher educational institutions that meet program requirements.
“With the cybersecurity skills shortage worsening, getting students real-world, hands-on experience with industry leading cybersecurity tools like Core Impact gives them experience they’ll need for their security jobs after graduation,” said Brian Wenngatz, general manager, cybersecurity at HelpSystems. “Our program also benefits the institutions, allowing them to educate the ‘security professionals of the future’ by offering up-to-date security-related training that is based on industry best practices.”
Partner Qualification
Institutions interested in using HelpSystems products must provide documentation to be considered for eligibility. Applicants must provide proof of affiliation with an educational institution or event, such as a college course, workshop, or conference. A submitted description of where and how the tool will be used is also required (e.g., a class description or syllabus indicating that Core Impact will be used to fulfill classroom objectives or description of an event or cybersecurity team challenge using Core Impact for pre-event training or usage during the event).
For more information about the HelpSystems Educational Partner Program, visit: https://www.coresecurity.com/about/partners/educational-partners.
About HelpSystems
HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.
PR Contacts:
North America:
Angela Tuzzo
atuzzo@mrb-pr.com
1-732-758-1100
EMEA:
Julie Skinner
julie@c8consulting.co.uk
44-(0)7950-899130
