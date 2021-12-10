Bavard is Thrilled to Introduce Its Game-Changing Dialogue Service That Utilizes Contextual AI to Train Chatbots to Provide More Human-Like Interactions

Bavard is excited to announce its new Dialogue Service, a machine learning model that utilizes contextual AI. This game-changing functionality empowers companies to train their smart chatbot using a few different conversation examples and enables the bot to contextualize various interactions to provide even more human-like responses. This differentiating feature sets Bavard apart from most other chatbot companies.