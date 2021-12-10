Free Breakfast and Lunch Meals During Winter Break
LOS ANGELES, CA, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ThruGuidance Inc. will be serving Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals to children during the winter break Monday thru Friday from December 20 to January 7, 2022.
The meal service dates, locations, and service times are below.
Anderson Munger Family YMCA
4301 W. 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90020
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
8-9am
Lunch
12-1pm
Antelope Valley Family YMCA
43001 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Collins & Katz Family YMCA
1466 S Westgate Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Crenshaw Family YMCA
3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
11am-12pm
Downey Family YMCA
11531 Downey Ave.
Downey, CA 90241
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
1-2pm
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
1000 W. Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
12/20/2021 -1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Ketchum-Downtown Pre-School
2916 W. 8th Street
Los Angeles, 90005
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Legacy LA
1350 San Pablo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Mid Valley YMCA
6901 Lennox Avenue
Van Nuys, CA 91405
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
San Pedro and Peninsula YMCA
301 S Bandini Street
San Pedro, CA 90731
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Southeast Rio Vista YMCA
4801 E 58th Street, Maywood, CA 90270
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9:30-10:30am
Lunch
12-1pm
Weingart East Los Angeles
2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
8-9am
Lunch
12-1pm
Wilmington YMCA
1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
SEA East Los Angeles Resource Center
4876 Gleason St.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
SEA South Central Resource Center
2718 S. Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90011
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Calvary Baptist Church
4081 W. El Segundo Blvd. Hawthorne, CA
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Montebello-Commerce YMCA
2000 W. Beverly Blvd.
Montebello, CA 90640
12/20/2021 - 1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
West Valley Family YMCA
18810 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA 91335
12/20/2021 -1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Hollywood YMCA
1553 N Schrader Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028
12/20/2021 -1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Weingart Wellness Aquatic Center
9900 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
8-9am
Lunch
12-1pm
East Valley Family YMCA
5142 Tujunga Ave., North Hollywood, CA 91601
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Lugo Park
7810 Otis Ave.
Cudahy, CA 90201
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
South Gate Park
4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
9:30-10:30am
Lunch
12-1pm
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Palmdale Lighthouse Assembly of God Church
38500 9th Street East, Palmdale, CA 93550
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
9-10am
Lunch
12-1pm
Victory Outreach Palmdale
37419 25th St. E
Palmdale, CA 93550
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
8-9am
Lunch
12-1pm
Resurrection School
3360 Opal Street
Los Angeles, CA 90023
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
8-9am
Lunch
12-1pm
Sacred Heart School
2821 Baldwin Street
Los Angeles, CA 90031
12/20/2021-1/7/2022
Breakfast
8-9am
Lunch
12-1pm
Courtney Lockridge, Director of Nutrition Services
Nutritious Life, Powered by ThruGuidance
ClientServices@NutritiousLife.org | Email
(323) 657-7677 ext 700 | Direct
Categories