CyberEdBoard Releases “Profiles In Leadership Interview Series 2021 Compendium”
Series highlights important interviews with cybersecurity leaders from the past year.
Princeton, NJ, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CyberEdBoard, Information Security Media Group’s (ISMG) highly exclusive global information sharing community, announced the release of their “Profiles in Leadership Interview Series: 2021 Highlights and Insights from CyberEdBoard Founding Chairs and Executive Members.” The compendium has been published on CyberEdBoard.io for anyone to learn from the contributing CISO members.
“We are honored to invest the careers of our members by highlighting the diverse leadership contributions and philosophies from over 70 executive members around the world,” said Chris Ancharski, Executive Director of CyberEdBoard. “There is so much great information, from what it takes to have a successful cybersecurity career, to the top priorities facing respected global leaders, to the importance of communication and collaboration with peers.”
The video interviews are conducted with ISMG’s world class editorial team and include cybersecurity leaders from over 85 industries including: healthcare, energy, finance and government. Interviewees are located all over the globe, in over 65 countries, from the Americas to Australia, highlighting challenges anywhere threats exist.
“This compendium is representative of the selfless dedication CyberEdBoard leaders have in an effort to protect the greater good and it contains information and advice that you won’t find in any one place, anywhere else,” said Ancharski. “We are excited at how quickly our community has evolved, and we wanted to provide something special for our members and those who are passionate about growing their career in cybersecurity. People will refer back to this again and again, and will hopefully find it invaluable to their careers and their work in the industry.”
Contributors include CyberEdBoard founding members Selim Aissi, Adam Glick, SimpliSafe, Mark Eggleston, CSC, and Gary Hayslip, Softbank Investment Advisors, as well as other respected CISO members including Donna Ross, Radian, Adrian Mayers, Premera Blue Cross, Diego Souza, Cummins, and Tammy Klotz, Covanta. As Founding CyberEdBoard Chair, Aissi, noted, “It’s an opportunity for me and other colleagues to give back to the community and industry.”
CyberEdBoard executive members are excited about the opportunity to contribute to this project. “The honest conversations about what has worked and what hasn’t worked is extremely valuable. These help me solve problems with my peers and further drive collaboration throughout the industry,” said Nicole Ford, Carrier. Deborah Haworth, of Penguin Random House, believes “It’s important for me to give back and pass on lessons and pains I’ve experienced over the years to peers that are not in the same stage of their career.”
CyberEdBoard launched in November of 2020 and now has over 1200 member organizations across 65 different countries. Any senior most leaders in security, IT, privacy or risk interested in applying for executive membership should submit their applications and join the growing wait-list on cyberedboard.io.
About CyberEdBoard
CyberEdBoard is the premier members-only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Membership in Information Security Media Group’s CyberEdBoard provides executives with a powerful peer-driven collaborative ecosystem and library of resources to address complex challenges shared by CISOs and senior security leaders worldwide. Executive members utilize the CyberEdBoard engagement platform to further enhance their professional brands, create and exchange member-exclusive resources, obtain accredited education and content, contribute in the executive mentor marketplace and seamlessly connect with senior security peers and experts around the world.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 30 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
“We are honored to invest the careers of our members by highlighting the diverse leadership contributions and philosophies from over 70 executive members around the world,” said Chris Ancharski, Executive Director of CyberEdBoard. “There is so much great information, from what it takes to have a successful cybersecurity career, to the top priorities facing respected global leaders, to the importance of communication and collaboration with peers.”
The video interviews are conducted with ISMG’s world class editorial team and include cybersecurity leaders from over 85 industries including: healthcare, energy, finance and government. Interviewees are located all over the globe, in over 65 countries, from the Americas to Australia, highlighting challenges anywhere threats exist.
“This compendium is representative of the selfless dedication CyberEdBoard leaders have in an effort to protect the greater good and it contains information and advice that you won’t find in any one place, anywhere else,” said Ancharski. “We are excited at how quickly our community has evolved, and we wanted to provide something special for our members and those who are passionate about growing their career in cybersecurity. People will refer back to this again and again, and will hopefully find it invaluable to their careers and their work in the industry.”
Contributors include CyberEdBoard founding members Selim Aissi, Adam Glick, SimpliSafe, Mark Eggleston, CSC, and Gary Hayslip, Softbank Investment Advisors, as well as other respected CISO members including Donna Ross, Radian, Adrian Mayers, Premera Blue Cross, Diego Souza, Cummins, and Tammy Klotz, Covanta. As Founding CyberEdBoard Chair, Aissi, noted, “It’s an opportunity for me and other colleagues to give back to the community and industry.”
CyberEdBoard executive members are excited about the opportunity to contribute to this project. “The honest conversations about what has worked and what hasn’t worked is extremely valuable. These help me solve problems with my peers and further drive collaboration throughout the industry,” said Nicole Ford, Carrier. Deborah Haworth, of Penguin Random House, believes “It’s important for me to give back and pass on lessons and pains I’ve experienced over the years to peers that are not in the same stage of their career.”
CyberEdBoard launched in November of 2020 and now has over 1200 member organizations across 65 different countries. Any senior most leaders in security, IT, privacy or risk interested in applying for executive membership should submit their applications and join the growing wait-list on cyberedboard.io.
About CyberEdBoard
CyberEdBoard is the premier members-only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Membership in Information Security Media Group’s CyberEdBoard provides executives with a powerful peer-driven collaborative ecosystem and library of resources to address complex challenges shared by CISOs and senior security leaders worldwide. Executive members utilize the CyberEdBoard engagement platform to further enhance their professional brands, create and exchange member-exclusive resources, obtain accredited education and content, contribute in the executive mentor marketplace and seamlessly connect with senior security peers and experts around the world.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 30 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories