Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Last Dacian," by Rodica Todd
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Last Dacian," by Rodica Todd.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About The Last Dacian:
The Last Dacian is a thoughtfully reflective, artistically colour-illustrated account of humanity at war when love, respect, and compassion win. It teaches us about “Hope” and “Peace,” about Romania and the Romanians, so wrongly judged by many. The storyteller, Leonica, is unique in everything she does. She and her friend Marinca are the one link between past, present, and future, trying to solve the puzzles of a convoluted existence.
The Last Dacian is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 262 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942288
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09KYJCL5Y
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LASTDACIAN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
Categories