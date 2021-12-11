A-Team Group Launches New Website
A-Team Group have announced the launch of their new look website https://www.a-teamgroup.com/ to better reflect the marketing and content services they offer for capital markets technology firms.
London, United Kingdom, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The site features information about their events, webinars, white papers, handbooks, market research, awards and blogs. In each section they describe the opportunities, benefits, options and process for each of these content services.
They also detail the differing approaches for start-up clients, small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises with examples of marketing campaigns they’ve conducted for existing clients. They give an overview of each of their online news and commentary brands covering different aspects of capital markets data and technology, including TradingTech Insight, RegTech Insight, Data Management Insight, and their brand new ESG Insight.
You will also notice a new product offering in the form of their A-Team Connect platform, enabling companies to host their own virtual events and webinars in a professional way and marking a big step up from the Zoom or Microsoft Teams experience.
They’ve also pulled together all you need to know in an eight-step plan to generate leads in financial technology, which you can download here: https://bit.ly/ateamconnect.
Finally, the new website showcases their work with project descriptions and testimonials across all their products with many of their loyal clients.
A-Team Group also have some exciting plans for 2022, including a brand new ESG Data & Tech Summit, a new Innovation Summit and some highly topical webinars and handbooks on offer where sponsorship can help solution providers reach a highly targeted audience.
Further information:
Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group
E: sales@a-teamgroup.com
T: 020 8090 2055
W: https://www.a-teamgroup.com/
They also detail the differing approaches for start-up clients, small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises with examples of marketing campaigns they’ve conducted for existing clients. They give an overview of each of their online news and commentary brands covering different aspects of capital markets data and technology, including TradingTech Insight, RegTech Insight, Data Management Insight, and their brand new ESG Insight.
You will also notice a new product offering in the form of their A-Team Connect platform, enabling companies to host their own virtual events and webinars in a professional way and marking a big step up from the Zoom or Microsoft Teams experience.
They’ve also pulled together all you need to know in an eight-step plan to generate leads in financial technology, which you can download here: https://bit.ly/ateamconnect.
Finally, the new website showcases their work with project descriptions and testimonials across all their products with many of their loyal clients.
A-Team Group also have some exciting plans for 2022, including a brand new ESG Data & Tech Summit, a new Innovation Summit and some highly topical webinars and handbooks on offer where sponsorship can help solution providers reach a highly targeted audience.
Further information:
Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group
E: sales@a-teamgroup.com
T: 020 8090 2055
W: https://www.a-teamgroup.com/
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories