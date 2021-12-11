New Updates for Systweak’s Social Fever for Android Users
The App Helps Break Smartphone Addiction & Reconnect With the Real World.
Jaipur, India, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Social Fever, designed and developed by a well-known IT Solutions company, Systweak Software gets slew of updates to enhance overall user-experience. The Android application has a huge customer base from all over the world and provides a hassle-free way to track and manage app/phone usage.
Lately, the company has introduced tons of updates for the Android app, so that users can effortlessly disconnect from the digital world and focus on what matters. Here’s a quick rundown to what’s new in the Social Fever app:
● Improved dashboard for easy-to-navigate experience.
● Summary section to track daily app/device usage.
● Enhanced tracking engine for accurate results.
● Support for the latest OS version.
“Keeping the side effects of smartphone overuse in mind, we released Social Fever a couple of years ago. Since then, the application has helped millions of users worldwide in breaking their smartphone addiction and enhancing productivity. To make it more user-friendly, we’ve added significant updates ranging from improved dashboard to daily reports and accurate statistics. We hope it continues to help people in managing their phone/life balance,” expressed Mr. Shrishail, Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software, further added, “Several researches have been conducted on smartphone usage & its impact. So, it is not a new issue at all. But the increasing trend of cell phone addiction & poor psychological and physiological health urged us to launch a tool like Social Fever. We believe, the new additions to the app, helps more people to take charge of their life goals rather than being stuck in the virtual world.”
For more information, you can visit Google Play Store page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.social_fever
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 20 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Systweak Software
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
