Fairmas Publishes White Paper on Dynamic Financial Reporting for Hotels
Fairmas GmbH publishes a white paper on dynamic financial reporting for hotels who are looking to grow and expand their business.
Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This project aims to support companies looking to grow and expand.
Fairmas, the developer of a cloud-native hospitality financial business intelligence solution has published a white paper with the focus on the importance of a digital solution in the dynamic financial reporting for hotel owners, operators, investors, and asset managers.
The white paper delivers the latest developments in the hospitality industry in the area of financial reporting, including the current and future challenges in maximizing asset profitability. Scenarios and use cases illustrate the intricacies of the hotel financial business and impact of future changes and demands brought about by growth and expansion.
Contents of the white paper include:
1. Basics of Responsibility Accounting
2. Importance of Budgeting and Forecasting
3. What-if Scenarios and Use Cases
4. Benefits of a Digital Solution
5. Recommendation by Horwath HTL
Fairmas thanks Horwath HTL for their support through their recommendation.
Through this publication, Fairmas reaffirms itself as competent business partner and trusted advisor/consultant to the hotel industry, who goes beyond providing products and services but also share and implement best practices and set industry standards.
To access the complete White paper, please copy this URL to your browser https://bit.ly/3EAbvX0
Contact
Christina Niessen
+4930322940520
www.fairmas.com
EUREF-Campus 13
10829 Berlin, Germany
