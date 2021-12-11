UltimateCartParts.com Now Offers Allied Lithium Battery Packages for Golf Carts
UltimateCartParts.com now offers Allied Lithium Battery packages for golf carts including E-Z-GO, Yamaha and Club Car.
Rogers, MN, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- UltimateCartParts.com, which offers over 11,000 golf cart parts, including golf cart bodies, light kits, dashboards, Doorworks golf cart enclosures and seating, announced a new program offering package plans for Allied Lithium Golf Cart Batteries. Their new offering makes it easier for golf cart owners to purchase needed lithium batteries for their E-Z-GO golf carts, Club Car golf carts and Yamaha golf carts.
John Jordan, Vice President of Ultimate Golf Carts, stated, "Allied Lithium Batteries has been one of our top selling products. Making them easier to purchase, along with having the best prices on the Internet, has made our customers extremely happy."
UltimateCartParts.com offers three packages including 36v, 48v and 72v lithium battery selections. Allied batteries are tested and safe, offering a no-maintenance solution for golf carts. They feature an 8-year manufacturers warranty, one of the longest in the industry. Allied Lithium Batteries from UltimateCartParts.com are the only "Drop-in ready" lithium batteries for golf carts.
The new package offerings include Allied Lithium batteries, a water-proof battery charger, and a State of Charge (SOC) meter. Ultimate Cart Parts shops competitors to make sure their pricing on Allied Batteries are the lowest available.
UltimateCartParts.com is a division of Ultimate Golf Carts and is based in Rogers, Minnesota. It is a national online source for golf cart parts shipping from warehouses around the country including Indianapolis, Baltimore, Dallas, Jacksonville, St. Louis, and Phoenix. The online shopping resource specializes in golf cart parts and custom golf cart accessories such as golf cart wheels, tires and rear seat kits for both gas golf carts and electric golf carts.
For questions, comments or concerns call -1-612-284-0431 or email pr@ultimatecartparts.com. The company offers friendly and helpful cusotmer service from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm central time but is open for business 24/7.
Contact:
UltimateCartParts.com
John Jordan
612-284-0431
www.UltimateCartParts.com
John Jordan, Vice President of Ultimate Golf Carts, stated, "Allied Lithium Batteries has been one of our top selling products. Making them easier to purchase, along with having the best prices on the Internet, has made our customers extremely happy."
UltimateCartParts.com offers three packages including 36v, 48v and 72v lithium battery selections. Allied batteries are tested and safe, offering a no-maintenance solution for golf carts. They feature an 8-year manufacturers warranty, one of the longest in the industry. Allied Lithium Batteries from UltimateCartParts.com are the only "Drop-in ready" lithium batteries for golf carts.
The new package offerings include Allied Lithium batteries, a water-proof battery charger, and a State of Charge (SOC) meter. Ultimate Cart Parts shops competitors to make sure their pricing on Allied Batteries are the lowest available.
UltimateCartParts.com is a division of Ultimate Golf Carts and is based in Rogers, Minnesota. It is a national online source for golf cart parts shipping from warehouses around the country including Indianapolis, Baltimore, Dallas, Jacksonville, St. Louis, and Phoenix. The online shopping resource specializes in golf cart parts and custom golf cart accessories such as golf cart wheels, tires and rear seat kits for both gas golf carts and electric golf carts.
For questions, comments or concerns call -1-612-284-0431 or email pr@ultimatecartparts.com. The company offers friendly and helpful cusotmer service from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm central time but is open for business 24/7.
Contact:
UltimateCartParts.com
John Jordan
612-284-0431
www.UltimateCartParts.com
Contact
UltimateCartParts.comContact
John Jordan
612-284-0431
https://www.ultimatecartparts.com
John Jordan
612-284-0431
https://www.ultimatecartparts.com
Categories