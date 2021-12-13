Stephanie Frias Joins i4cp's Board of Directors
CHRO of Lyra Health to add experience and insight as the research firm continues its significant growth.
Seattle, WA, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)—the leading authority on next practices in human capital and one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies according to Inc. Magazine—announced today that Stephanie Frias has joined the company’s board of directors.
Ms. Frias is currently the Chief People Officer at Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits for more than 2.2 million employees and dependents. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees, plus spouses, and children to world-class therapists, mental health coaches, and medication therapy. Frias leads people operations, recruiting, total rewards, and HR business partners for the company.
“We are honored to have Stephanie join our board of directors. Her energy, experience, and insight will serve i4cp well as we continue our rapid growth,” said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp. “i4cp is the number-one destination for HR executives looking for next practices in the profession, and our team continues to lead the human capital industry in research, benchmarkable data, tools, executive search, and peer connections, among other offerings. I’m looking forward to working with Stephanie as we continue to expand in each of these areas.”
“i4cp is really unique in the human capital field, and I’ve marveled at the assistance they’ve provided organizations during the pandemic,” said Frias. “There is so much work to do to ensure the continued well-being of the workforce as we emerge from the pandemic, and I’m looking forward to being part of i4cp’s continued guidance on these and other issues in our industry in support of the company’s continued growth.”
Prior to joining Lyra Health, Frias was an HR executive at Gusto, overseeing internal communications, people operations, total rewards, and people analytics. She has served in similar roles at Dropbox, Google, and NBCUniversal. Frias is a graduate of Harvard College and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
For more information on i4cp, please go to http://www.i4cp.com.
About i4cp, inc.
i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital. i4cp produces more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world’s most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, i4cp provides insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.
