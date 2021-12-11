OTO Development Acquires Hospitality Complex in Ocean City, Maryland
Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites is latest addition to Carolina-based hotelier's growing beachfront portfolio.
Spartanburg, SC, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OTO Development has acquired Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites in Ocean City, Maryland. The deal adds a long-popular resort complex to the hotelier’s growing beachfront portfolio.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina, OTO Development is part of The Johnson Group. The company develops, owns and operates select-service hotels across the country.
“Ocean City bills itself as the East Coast’s favorite vacation destination,” says Corry Oakes, CEO of OTO Development. “More than 8 million people visit every year – and we are delighted to be here now, too.”
Located on an easily accessible barrier island, Ocean City is a popular drive-market destination for people in New York City, Baltimore and Washington DC. The town boasts 10 miles of beach, 2.5 miles of classic boardwalk and 17 championship golf courses. It hosts the White Marlin Open, one of the largest fishing tournaments in the world, and draws anglers all year long with the promise of marlin, tuna, wahoo and other game fish.
The Dunes Manor complex offers three experiences within one well-positioned resort that’s adjacent to the boardwalk terminus – one of the best in America, per The Travel Channel – and across the street from Jolly Roger Amusement Park. It’s also convenient to Ocean City's Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
The 170-room Dunes Manor Hotel combines Victorian grandeur with an ocean-front charm that includes rocking chairs and afternoon tea. The 64-key Dunes Suites offers a little extra beachfront space, including full kitchens and private balconies. Dunes Court is a retro-chic motel whose 49 rooms are open seasonally. Among the amenities are indoor and outdoor pools, F&B outlets including The Victorian Room and the Zippy Lewis Lounge, and 5,000 square feet of meeting/event space.
Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites is located at 2800 Baltimore Ave. in Ocean City, Maryland. Make reservations by calling 410.289.1100 or visiting DunesManor.com. Follow @DunesManorHotel on Facebook and Instagram.
