Amy Worth Named 2021 REALTOR® of the Year
Amy Worth of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Named 2021 REALTOR® of the Year by the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
Sarasota, FL, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Amy Worth, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Platinum Realty, has been named the REALTOR® of the Year by the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM). The award recognizes REALTORS® who have contributed to the local, state and national REALTOR® associations, as well as to the community, and have achieved other business accomplishments.
During her 30-year career, Worth served as 2019 RASM President and as a member of the Board of Directors, Nominating Committee, Professional Standards Committee and Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC). She currently serves as Chair of the Charitable Foundation and Fundraising Committee. On the state level, she has served on the Florida REALTORS® Board of Directors since 2012, as well as on several committees and task forces.
“Few people have given more to the real estate industry than Amy,” said Bryan Guentner, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. “Her passionate service, creative thinking, and tireless dedication to her industry, community and clients make her singularly deserving of this award.”
Worth was the 2013 President of the Florida Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® (WCR) and served on the WCR National Executive Committee. She has earned the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She holds the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Depressed Property Expert (CDPE), and e-PRO designations, as well as the WCR Performance Management Network (PMN) designation. She supports Children’s Miracle Network, First Step Sarasota and Silent Angels, among other charitable organizations.
Worth is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street, and can be reached at (941) 928-5342.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
During her 30-year career, Worth served as 2019 RASM President and as a member of the Board of Directors, Nominating Committee, Professional Standards Committee and Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC). She currently serves as Chair of the Charitable Foundation and Fundraising Committee. On the state level, she has served on the Florida REALTORS® Board of Directors since 2012, as well as on several committees and task forces.
“Few people have given more to the real estate industry than Amy,” said Bryan Guentner, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. “Her passionate service, creative thinking, and tireless dedication to her industry, community and clients make her singularly deserving of this award.”
Worth was the 2013 President of the Florida Chapter of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® (WCR) and served on the WCR National Executive Committee. She has earned the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame. She holds the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Depressed Property Expert (CDPE), and e-PRO designations, as well as the WCR Performance Management Network (PMN) designation. She supports Children’s Miracle Network, First Step Sarasota and Silent Angels, among other charitable organizations.
Worth is based in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty downtown Sarasota office at 1500 State Street, and can be reached at (941) 928-5342.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories