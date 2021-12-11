Workstyle Flexible Spaces Expands Co-Working Space Off Highway 290
Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, recently launched its North Houston collaborative workspace, located at 13201 Northwest Freeway.
Houston, TX, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, recently launched its North Houston collaborative workspace, located at 13201 Northwest Freeway. The renovation brings approximately 16,943 RSF of modern conference rooms, lounge space, coffee bar, and huddle rooms to the 4th floor of the Boxer managed property.
13201 Northwest Freeway is conveniently located in the Northwest Corridor, just off of Hwy 290 and Beltway 8. The Class A building provides an on-site bank, management, maintenance, and 24-hour secure key card access.
Workstyle suites offer a unique, dynamic solution for small-mid size businesses searching for flexible office space at competitive pricing. As companies shift back to the workplace there is a greater focus on maintaining health, hygiene, and positive work-life balance. Shared office space has not only gained momentum because of its cost-effectiveness, but also increases employee creativity and productivity. Marc el-Khouri, Director of Workstyle at Boxer Property, is very excited about the renovations, “After our Workstyle concept at 340 North Sam Houston encouraged such a great sense of collaboration and community amongst our customers, we are excited to introduce an additional Workstyle location in North Houston.”
About Workstyle Flexible Spaces
Workstyle flexible and collaborative spaces are Boxer Property’s signature hybrid of co-working and private offices that provide startups and small business owners the opportunity to rent individual spaces at a fraction of the cost of a traditional office space. With over 60 locations nationwide, Workstyle members have full access to other Workstyle facilities, giving them the ability to work from any of our locations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 29 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Heather Shuttleworth
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
