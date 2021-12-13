Soup and Songs: Community Carols and Crock Pot Event Featuring Gospel Choir and Homemade Soup Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge December 19, 2021
Join the for community carols and homemade soup on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the First Presbyterian Church Brooklyn at 124 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, NYC. Bring a Crock Pot of soup to share or come to eat soup made by your neighbors. The award-winning First Presbyterian gospel choir will lead the singing. Extras will go to the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge. Built by neighbors for neighbors, beautiful brownstone fridge fights food insecurity.
New York, NY, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Event Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
Join the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge and the First Presbyterian Church Brooklyn for a community singalong and soup event in fighting food insecurity. The Soup and Songs event will provide neighborhood joy and offer a chance to try soups from neighbors. Share a warm meal and connect with people who support the Fridge. The famous gospel choir of the First Presbyterian Church will lead joyous community holiday songs. Join to sing or bring a Crock Pot of your favorite soup to share. Plugs, cups and spoons are provided.
At the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge, those who need food can have access to healthy, fresh and perishable items and those with food to spare can share their bounty with others. The Fridge is housed in a unique brownstone shed at 124 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights in front of the First Presbyterian Church. It was built by neighbors for neighbors. The Fridge is open 24/7 to donate fresh food or select a healthy meal when you need it. Their Motto: Take What You Need; Leave What You Don’t.
At the event, clap and sing along to the gospel melodies from the First Church Brooklyn choir and make your grandmother’s favorite chicken soup or your own vegan potage. Bring beef noodle soup or beet bisque. Any soup you like is fine. Bring a Crock Pot and label any allergens. Bring some leftover containers to stash and label it for the Fridge.
Some Fridge Founders Comment about the Project:
Mission and Community: “At the heart of my ministry is the creation of spaces where all are loved and fed,” said Rev. Adriene Thorne, Senior Minister of the First Presbyterian Church. “The Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge fills stomachs and teaches lessons about what it means for neighbors to love neighbors. It reminds us that hunger doesn’t look like what we think it does. It invites us to believe that everyone, regardless of age, wealth, or background, can be both giver and receiver. Our community fridge not only feeds hungry neighbors, it builds community. Some sing and eat with us and take that message home.”
Fighting Polarization with Connection: “The Fridge has been a bright spot of the pandemic and of these polarized times. Neighbors of all ages, political parties, religions and demographics have gathered in a shared battle against food insecurity and to form community,” said Caroline Koster, a Fridge founder and organizer. “In this uncommon year---if you are hungry for soup or for community, come and celebrate and sing and eat with us. Take some soup and leave some joy. Or the other way around. Either way, neighbors are supporting each other through the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge this holiday season.”
The Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge may look old, but it is a NEW opportunity to care for each other, practice sustainable living and nurture our bodies and our hearts.
Rules on labeling, no raw meat or leftovers and other suggestions are posted and noted below and the status is updated on Instagram @BrooklynHeightsCommunityFridge.
The Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge is located on the sidewalk at 124 Henry Street near Clark Street in Brooklyn Heights, NYC. The Fridge is in front of the First Presbyterian Church and operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. At the Fridge, those who need food can have access to healthy, fresh and perishable items and those with food to spare can share their bounty with others. Our Motto: Take What You Need; Leave What You Don’t.
The Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge is an ecumenical, community, neighborhood initiative. It was built by neighbors for neighbors and is cleaned and filled by volunteers.
Follow us on Instagram @brooklynheightscommunityfridge
Volunteer opportunities: In addition to food donations, the #BkHeightsCommunityFridge is looking for volunteers to organize groups to stock the fridge on a dedicated schedule, liase with government sources, fridge maps and community resources, and to post updates on social media. We welcome individual neighbors, school groups, religious institutions, book, garden, cooking, sports and any other clubs and anyone else who wants to participate in fighting food insecurity and providing fresh, healthy food to those in need. Volunteers: please email BrooklynHeightsCommunityFridge@gmail.com.
Contacts:
Press/Media Inquiries: Contact Caroline Koster at kostercommonground@gmail.com or (212) 829-4923.
First Presbyterian Church: @firstchurchbrooklyn www.firstchurchbrooklyn.org or (718) 624-3770. Donations to the Fridge may be made here.
Contacts:
Press/Media Inquiries: Contact Caroline Koster at kostercommonground@gmail.com or (212) 829-4923.
First Presbyterian Church: @firstchurchbrooklyn www.firstchurchbrooklyn.org or (718) 624-3770. Donations to the Fridge may be made here.
Categories