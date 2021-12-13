Soup and Songs: Community Carols and Crock Pot Event Featuring Gospel Choir and Homemade Soup Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge December 19, 2021

Join the for community carols and homemade soup on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the First Presbyterian Church Brooklyn at 124 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, NYC. Bring a Crock Pot of soup to share or come to eat soup made by your neighbors. The award-winning First Presbyterian gospel choir will lead the singing. Extras will go to the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge. Built by neighbors for neighbors, beautiful brownstone fridge fights food insecurity.