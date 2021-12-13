Integration Service Provider ONEiO Wins GoHub's Global Water Challenge and Possible €3 Million in Funding at Slush Helsinki

The Global Water Challenge (TGWC), an initiative launched by GoHub (the corporate venturing arm of Global Omnium) and in partnership with IBM Finland, Nordea and University of Helsinki announced the winner of their potential investment of up to €3 million euros during Slush, Europe’s leading technology and startup event on Thursday Dec 2, 2021. The honor went to integration service provider ONEiO.