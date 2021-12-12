Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New Paperback of G.W. Mullins Folklore Book “Bear Tales Of The Native American Indians”

G.W. Mullins, author of the best-selling titles “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” “The Native American Cookbook Recipes From Native American Tribes” and “Cherokee A Collection of American Indian Legends, Stories And Fables” returns with the paperback / eBook release “Bear Tales Of The Native American Indians.”