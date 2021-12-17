New Series "Men Of The House" Currently Airing on Drakoloid
Starring Mike Barkhoff from Live Free in the lineup, "Men Of The House" is a youth based program exclusive to YouTube.
Waterloo, IA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Content creator Drakoloid, perhaps best known for "ARTic," "High Schooled," and more, is releasing Episode 2 of "Men Of The House" December 17th. Episode 1, released November 26th, was met with positive reception from an online community for it's writing and acting.
The series takes cue from Drakoloid's name brand filming in remote locations for each actors. Drake Vegas, the mind behind the company, extended an offer to Mike Barkhoff to appear as a character in the series. Mike agreed and filmed five episodes for a first season. Live Free, another production outlet, has also been promoting the series.
Starring alongside Barkhoff is Harry Scott, Talin Babbili, as well as guest features Matt Doherty and another Live Free member, Anessa Smith.
Drake Vegas is also releasing new episodes of other series, "ARTic," "Red Reverend," "Midnights On Air With John Lopez," "Adventurson Starr," and "The Vox's" in this two week slate.
Drake and Mike met through a mutual friend found in Ron Gomes, who is the main character in the aforementioned "Midnights On Air With John Lopez" and also wrote Barkhoff's short films "Limbo" and the impending "Monster At Home."
Barkhoff's other works, such as "Living Free," "Chapters," and "Horror Fest" have been syndicated by Drakoloid's new content branch, Adult Zone, and began playing on a weekly basis - almost - in October.
