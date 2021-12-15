The Drive Thru 91.5 FM Becomes Official "First Plays" Partner of Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment
Radio show agrees to become official radio partner of Kansas City-based indie label.
Kansas City, MO, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Drive Thru, which is a weekly mash-up radio show produced by Eric Hayslett, aka "The Rhythm Mechanic" streaming at www.kkup.org and 91.5 FM in Silicon Valley has agreed to become the official USA world exclusive "first plays" radio station partner of Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment starting early 2022.
If you'd like to be among the first to hear a new Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment single before its' official release date, tune in to The Drive Thru airing every Tuesday morning from 4AM to 7AM PST. The shows are also archived in case you miss an episode.
The Drive Thru with Eric "The Rhythm Mechanic" Hayslett on KKUP Cupertino 91.5 FM.
To learn more about KKUP and The Drive Thru, please visit: kkup.org.
To learn more about Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment please visit: dreaminoutloudent.com.
Contact
Arthur E. Payne III
816-225-5132
dreaminoutloudent.com
dreaminoutloudent@gmail.com
dreaminoutloudent@dreaminoutloudent.com
