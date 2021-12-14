CellarStone, Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with Peachtree
Half Moon Bay, CA, December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission now successfully integrates with Peachtree by Sage.
Peachtree is an accounting application for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) made by Sage Software. Peachtree enables comptrollers and managers to automate and manage numerous accounting tasks like reconciling accounts payable and receivable, creating financial statements and check invoices, tracking banking transfers and payroll importing and manipulating spreadsheets, integrating scanned documents like checks, receipts and invoices, and eliminating paper from the accounting process.
QCommission is designed to support Peachtree comprehensively.
Peachtree is an on-premise accounting software best known for its simplified accounting, payroll, invoicing and credit card processing. This software can also be integrated with third-party applications like QCommission to automate the accounting process. Peachtree’s data can be accessed using secure SDK mechanism. QCommission communicates internally with Peachtree SDK and pull the required data for commission calculation.
QCommission utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Peachtree. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with different data sources. A special DAP for Peachtree allows QCommission to exchange data with Peachtree.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of the Peachtree data structure as well as the complications inherent in the commission process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level. Because of the complexities and the number of different ways customers can use Peachtree, their expert services are utilized to configure the exact integration process between QCommission and Peachtree for the best solution.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Peachtree, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like Peachtree, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Peachtree helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
