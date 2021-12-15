Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Provides Cutting-Edge Financing Solutions to Budding Businesses
The private money lender promotes commercial growth through commercial financing.
New York, NY, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pandemic entrepreneurs have started over 4.4 million new businesses to counter the layovers, furloughs, and closure of businesses across the United States. Half a million of these businesses were set up in January 2021.
Hard money lenders like GCP Fund have helped these new businesses rise to the occasion and provide the appropriate response to the ongoing recession. The asset-based lender offers a plethora of commercial lending and acquisition financing solutions to local and international commercial real estate investors, developers, and owners.
“It’s always nice to see businesses not just in the US but all over the world restore the global economy,” said the chairman of GCP Fund, Joe Malvasio. “I’ve certainly seen my fair share of it, and while I don’t enjoy the occasional crash, the aftermath is a sight for sore eyes. Businesses today are opening with a plan B in case things go south again, and they’re stronger for it. GCP Fund will make sure they stay that way through long-term and short-term bridge loans.”
At present, GCP Fund grants loans starting from $1MM to $100MM for the acquisition and development of commercial properties like warehouses, hospitals, hotels, motels, multi-family complexes, mixed-use properties, raw land, development sites, and so on.
“In addition to being diverse, our commercial loans are also flexible and free of unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles,” stated a loan officer from GCP Fund. “We have a team of experienced in-house underwriters to spare you the paperwork. Our loan application process is simple, and we calibrate the closing according to your specific time constraints. We’re also flexible about the funding. If you need additional monetary or non-monetary assistance, we’re there for you every step of the way.”
The company’s commercial lending solutions include commercial real estate financing, construction financing, private loans, asset-based loans, mezzanine financing, bridge financing, structured joint venture loans, and extended permanent loans.
The terms of the above lending solutions are flexible and personalized according to the client’s needs.
More information about the financing solutions and the online application form is available on the company website given below.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund is the top asset-based lender of private loans based in New York. The company has approved several private commercial loans for small and large-scale projects. Their financing solutions range between short-term and long-term loans, which come with experienced in-house underwriting services.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave., Suite 302, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
