Future Electronics Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office in Shanghai, China
Future Electronics recently hosted the grand opening of their new offices in Shanghai, China.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce the grand opening of their new office in The New Bund World Trade Center in Shanghai, China.
"The relocation of the Shanghai office is another key part of our ongoing investment in the China market," said Future Electronics' Chief Operating Officer Omar Baig via video at the grand opening ceremony. "This new location represents our commitment to continue supporting the mutual development of China customers, partners and employees for many years to come."
Future's new Shanghai office is designed around futuristic concepts of science and technology. The office area is nearly 2,200 square meters, with independent and floating working areas, employee leisure areas, a canteen, training rooms, and several multifunctional conference rooms. The new office is designed to provide all employees a comfortable, collaborative and efficient work environment.
Raymond Huang, Future Electronics Vice President of Sales for China & HK, thanked the many guests who attended the opening ceremony. "I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation on behalf of Future China," said Huang. "We are proud to provide a value proposition centered on 'Delight the Customer.' This is how we ensure we can continue to deliver value to customers and bring incremental business to partners."
"China is very important for us," said YH Chin, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director of Future Electronics' Asia Pacific Region. "Since we entered the China market in 1996, we have successively established nearly 20 office locations around the country. We believe in growing the China market, and we fully support the long-term development of the region."
To learn more about Future Electronics' ongoing expansion in China, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
