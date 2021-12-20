GCP Fund’s Joe Malvasio Closes Massive $16.8 Million Deal on Residential Development Site in North Carolina
The commercial lender adds a site for building homes to his growing list of acquisitions.
NY, NY, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- President of Global Capital Partners Joe Malvasio has reportedly spearheaded the acquisition of a multimillion-dollar development site in North Carolina. According to sources, the commercial asset-based lender has granted funds amounting to $16.8 million on a site for building homes.
The lender has attributed this approval to the sharp six percent increase in house prices since the pandemic started back in 2019. He’s also credited his decision to North Carolina having one of the hottest real estate markets in the country.
“Joe’s an old hand at the real estate game,” said a GCP Fund spokesperson. “He knows what’s working now and what’ll work in the future. North Carolina’s real estate market is on its way up. It’s rising, and current indicators tell us it’ll continue to rise well into the future. This would enable our client to not only pay off the acquisition loan but also make quite a profit on house sales.”
GCP Fund continues to offer flexible lending solutions under Malvasio’s tutelage. The New York-based lender has made quite a name in providing rapid commercial and acquisition loans to counter the rapidly changing real estate market.
“We’re pleased to be a part of the North Carolina deal,” continued the spokesperson. “We’re confident this acquisition financing would benefit both parties in the future and thank our client for trusting Joe to close this loan quickly.”
Under Malvasio’s leadership, the company has gained a reputation as a quick commercial loan provider. Apart from development sites, the company also offers acquisition financing to the hospitality industry, multi-family properties, land development sites, and warehouses.
Malvasio continues to provide personalized construction financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, and structured joint venture financing for experienced and inexperienced investors.
More information about each financing solution and the loan application process is available on the website given below.
About Joe Malvasio
Joseph Malvasio is the president of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC: a provider of asset-based private loans offering several lending solutions with flexible terms. Malvasio has been in the industry for over 40 years and has a long list of clients to show for it. The commercial lender is known for facilitating real estate and business development through simple applications and quick loan processing.
Authorization
“I, Ricky Taylor, am an authorized distributor of news and have the authorization to use the company’s name, Global Capital Partners Fund, in press releases.”
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave., Suite 302, New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
