THINKWARE Announces Christmas and New Years Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's top rated dash cams will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the holiday season in full swing, world-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE is getting in the spirit by announcing their Christmas and New Year’s deals on many of their best-in-class dash cams.
This limited promotion runs until January 2, 2022, offering special Christmas discounts from December 13 - December 26, as well as New Year’s deals from December 27 - January 2, 2022. The sale will be available on THINKWARE’s website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other specialty online retailers.
Products available as part of the promotion include:
- U1000: THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), super night vision technology
- X1000: "Own The Night" with Super Night Vision 3.0 with real DOL HDR, capturing flawless front and rear 2K QHD footage, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, parking surveillance mode, and ADAS, conveniently adjust settings or review footage on its 3.5” LCD touchscreen.
- M1 Motorsports Cam: Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s flagship product designed for motorcycles, ATV, and UTV vehicles
- Q800 PRO & QA100: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and advanced driver assistance system supported
- F200 PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi
- F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode
- X700: Offering an easy to navigate 2.7” LCD touch screen, Full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode, and more
“THINKWARE is excited to ring in the holidays and the New Year with deep discounts on some of our top dash cams,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. “Whether you’re looking for that final stocking stuffer, or still have some last-minute shopping to do, THINKWARE dash cams are the perfect gift for car lovers, road trippers, new drivers, and anyone who values the gift of safety and security while driving.”
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lineups into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineups during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Rick Judge
+1-415-429-5652
www.thinkware.com
