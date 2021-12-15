New CLE: Stress and Secondary Trauma in Family Law Practice
Echion CLE offers a new continuing legal education webinar for family law attorneys and other family law professionals on the topic of stress and secondary trauma.
Plymouth, MN, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cokato attorney Thomas James will be hosting an online continuing legal education program for family law attorneys and other family law practitioners on January 11, 2022 at noon (CDT) via Zoom.
Karl Nastrom, Indian Child Welfare Law Center, and Bob Schuneman, Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of Minnesota, will present information on the nature and sources of stress and secondary trauma among family law attorneys and other professionals who work in the family law space, and resources available for dealing with them.
1.0 Standard CLE credit (professional development) has been requested and is pending approval in Minnesota.
Minnesota CLE Event Code No. 427963.
If approved, CLE credit may also be claimed in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Montana, New Hampshire. New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands.
The cost is $25.
Dates and times:
1/11/2022 - 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. (CST)
Video replays:
1/28/2022 - 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. (CST)
2/18/2022 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (CST)
For more information, visit the EchionCLE website.
