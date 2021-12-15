MTS' Million-Plus Streaming Country Artist Pamela Hopkins Hits #1 UK iTunes, Prepares Singles Collection for Christmas
MTS' Little Rock singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases “Givin’ A Damn” featuring new #1 UK single with Jason Lee Campbell “One More Last Kiss”
Little Rock, AR, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With more than 1.5 million Spotify streams and 3 consecutive international iTunes #1s under her belt, Pamela Hopkins is ready to unleash a full-length collection of her biggest singles, just in time for Christmas. On December 21st, 2021, Hopkins releases “Givin’ A Damn,” a collection of 8 of her most recent singles. In addition to her #1s “Back When,” “Givin’ A Damn (Don’t Go With My Outfit)” and “Little Things” (duet with Matt Dame), Pamela unveils a new duet with Jason Lee Campbell, “One More Last Kiss.” Written by Hopkins, Dave Lenahan, and Melissa Leigh Johnson, the single hit #1 UK iTunes Country upon its December 10th release date.
Pamela says, “I had this idea of writing a story about a forbidden love affair that needs to end but the couple just can’t bear to be away from one another. They depend on each other and have such a passionate love for one another, that if it has to end, they both need ‘one more last kiss’ to remember each other by.”
Pre-order for the full-length is available now at https://pamelahopkinsmusic.com/new-album-pre-sale-pamela-hopkins-givin-a-damn-don-t-go-with-my-outfit.
Hopkins continues, “If you have enjoyed any of my music over the past year and a half, you can now have an autographed hard copy. You’re also helping me create more music by purchasing my merch and CD’s. Thank you all again for being so supportive–I’m super excited to have my songs in a physical CD!”
About Pamela Hopkins
Little Rock, Arkansas native Pamela Hopkins is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019. With 7 single releases since 2020, Hopkins has topped the international iTunes sales charts 5 times. Her music videos have received accolades at film festivals around the globe. She is also a Josie Music Awards winner. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US.
Website: https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pamelahopkinsmusic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SingerPamelaHopkins
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepe2hU8LuKPQim3sC2PZhw
Contact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
