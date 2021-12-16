Cookbook Authors Nominated for Prestigious International Awards
Las Vegas, NV, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce that two of their authors have been nominated for the prestigious Gourmand International’s Best in the World cookbook awards with winners to be announced in 2022 in Paris.
Author Pamela Kure Grogan, author and Editor, S.P. Grogan, were selected for Pamela’s recently released, My Cookbook Passion and will represent the USA in two categories: “Special Awards” and “Culinary History.” S.P. Grogan was the only American author nominated in the “Food Novel” category for his culinary work, Captain Cooked, Hawaiian Mystery of Revenge, Romance, and Recipes, and also nominated in the category of “Countries and Regions (South Pacific)” for Captain Cooked.
Edouard Cointreau, Founder and President of the Gourmand Awards stated: “The selection of the Gourmand Awards give an overview of the best around the world. There is approximately 1% chance to be selected on this Gourmand Awards list!... This year there were 1558 selections from 227 countries and regions,” explained Cointreau, “It is the maximum we have ever had. With the pandemic, people are coming back to cooking and reading. Authors and publishers are responding to the demand in quantity and quality. When we started 26 years ago, there were only 25,000 cookbooks or food writing per year. In total, there are now over 100,000 food and drink culture books and documents every year, in print or digital, free or paid, with our without ISBN.”
“I am humbled and honored,” responded Pamela Kure Grogan. “Not only that this is my first, ‘cookbook about cookbooks,’ but that writing about the historic evolution of the culinary world using selections from my library of cookbooks would receive such recognition. My Cookbook Passion is subtitled, Culinary History and Adventure in Exploring My Personal Collection.
“See what ten years of summer vacations to Hawai’i might turn into,” said a smiling S.P. Grogan. Captain Cooked features 26 recipes from the top chefs and restaurants on the Big Island of Hawai’i, interwoven into island murders that involve a celebrity chef and his troublesome daughter, where "she is looking for love on all the wrong beaches." Author Craig Johnson of Longmire fame said of Captain Cooked, “something you can sink your teeth into more ways than one.”
My Cookbook Passion ISBN 9781592111176 and Captain Cooked ISBN 9781592110650 are available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
