Five-Acre Riverfront Estate Offers Rare Opportunity
Luxury Riverfront Estate in Bradenton, Florida, Listed by The Travis Group at RE/MAX Alliance Group.
Bradenton, FL, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The largest riverfront property on Bradenton’s prestigious Riverview Boulevard has just been listed for $12.9 million by the Travis Group at RE/MAX Alliance Group. Located on 5.16 impeccably curated acres on the Manatee Riverfront, the property is one of the largest open deep-water parcels on the Florida west coast, with direct access to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
Encompassing 5,975 square feet in the main house and 1,702 square feet in the second home, “this estate is the crown jewel on the most prestigious street in all of Bradenton,” said broker Jay Travis. “There is literally nothing else like it.”
An impressive entrance through stately gates leads to a sprawling estate incorporating centuries old oak trees, bridges, waterfalls, walking paths, koi ponds and a diversified selection of native plantings, designed by landscape architect Jim Talley.
Noted architect Don Roban drew from a deep understanding of design and B.W. Saba Inc. brought precision craftsmanship to create an incredible retreat that reflects timeless architecture inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, with the finest domestic and imported resources available. Colors and textures were selected to endure the passage of time with highlights that include rare granites, wood mosaic flooring, highly lacquered cabinetry, hand rubbed cypress wood walls, beamed 20-foot ceilings and massive walls of glass. High tech lighting can be controlled from any room of the house.
The main house has five bedrooms, an office and five and a half baths. The innovative kitchen has been masterfully planned with professional grade appliances, black acrylic sinks and upper cabinetry that extends the full height of the room, creating a space that embraces the tenets of an Epicurean lifestyle dedicated to luxurious tastes in food and wine.
An exceptional master suite occupies the entire second floor. The primary area is fringed by the generously sized office with custom-made built-ins and a master bath featuring a personalized dressing area, full sized drop-in tub and an oversized shower. The second-floor balcony keeps a simple and classic design with a glass view railing extending views to the pool, tropical gardens and the Manatee River.
The second home has two bedrooms and two baths, and an open floor plan that seamlessly flows the peninsula kitchen, living room and dining room. Keeping with the rhythm of the landscape, the second home is partially hidden by the lush green foliage in its own separate compound.
Situated on 287 feet of direct waterfront, the property has a private dock with boat lift and offers easy access to the beaches of Anna Maria Island and the Gulf of Mexico, the excitement of downtown St. Petersburg, and the cultural and culinary arts of Sarasota. The property is walking or biking distance to Robinson Preserve, a 682-acre nature park offering trails, kayak launches and a picnic area.
The property is located at 7000 Riverview Boulevard, Bradenton, Florida 34209 (MLS# A4517965). For more information, contact Jay Travis or Christy Travis of the Travis Group at (941) 812-7277 or TheWaterFrontLeaders@aol.com. For a virtual tour, visit https://travisgrouprealestate.com/homes-for-sale-details/7000-Riverview-Boulevard-Bradenton-FL-34209/A4517965/32.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
